CWG 2022: Indian Judoka Tulika Maan clinches silver in women's +78 kg category

Playing at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2, the Indian Judoka faced tough competition from her opponent while she received second 'Shido' on the board. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 29 seconds. The Scottish judoka was too good for Tulika, she enforced an ippon to take home gold.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:53 IST
Tulika Maan (Photo: Team India/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Judoka Tulika Maan claimed the silver medal in the final of the women's +78 kg category after suffering a defeat against Scotland's Sarah Adlington at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. Playing at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2, the Indian Judoka faced tough competition from her opponent while she received second 'Shido' on the board. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 29 seconds. The Scottish judoka was too good for Tulika, she enforced an ippon to take home gold.

The Indian had to be settled for a silver medal in the women's +78 kg category. It is India's third medal in Judo this Commonwealth Games. Earlier today, Maan reached the final of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semifinal.

The Indian initially violated a rule in the 36th second of the match and got a 'Shido'. Her opponent Andrews gained a Waza-ari in the 57th second of the match. But the New Zealander was not prepared for what was coming as Maan gained the Ippon at the one-minute 53rd-second mark and sealed her spot in the final. Indian Judoka entered the semifinal of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in the quarterfinals.

Maan gained a Waza-ari within just 42 seconds into the match. On the other hand, Durhone violated the rules twice, once at the 1:30 minute mark and later at the 2:30 minute mark, due to which she was penalised twice. The Indian gained another Waza-ari at the 2:53 mark and finished the match after getting an Ippon before it could touch the 3-minute mark. (ANI)

