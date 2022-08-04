Left Menu

Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:24 IST
Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Olympic sport of triathlon said Wednesday transgender women can continue to compete in its female category at international events, though it imposed tougher eligibility rules.

World Triathlon is taking a less strict line than swimming's governing body FINA which effectively banned transgender athletes from international women's competitions in June and proposed creating an “open” category.

Triathlon's policy of requiring transgender athletes to show a lower maximum level of testosterone — 2.5 nanomoles per liter — maintained for at least two years is in line with cycling's rules announced in June.

Any transgender woman who “has competed as a male in any sporting competition” must wait at least four years before being allowed to compete in women's events, World Triathlon said.

Triathlon is an endurance test with the women's Olympic event requiring athletes to complete a 1.5-kilometer (0.9-mile) swim, 40 km (25 miles) cycling and a 10-km (6.2-mile) run.

“The policy that we have just approved shows that we are prioritizing the fairness principle but showing inclusiveness,” World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“It is fully aligned with the IOC's recommendation, and similar to what other (governing bodies) have done in the last months,” said Casado, who is an International Olympic Committee member alongside International Cycling Union (UCI) leader David Lappartient.

The UCI cited the “important role played by muscle strength and power” in cycling when deciding its rules.

World Triathlon said its policy will take effect “in 30 days' time.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022