Left Menu

Tulika's trip to Birmingham after being dropped for poor fitness

There is still work to be done as judo at the Asian level is much tougher compared to CWG, said coach Jiwan Sharma, who is here with the Indian judo contingent, in a chat with PTI.Tulika otherwise trains with coach Yashpal Solanki at the SAI centre in Bhopal and after the medal ceremony on Wednesday, dedicated her silver to her coach and mother who is a cop in Delhi.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:37 IST
Tulika's trip to Birmingham after being dropped for poor fitness
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Judoka Tulika Maan is still not fit enough by her own admission but now a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games, the 23-year-old had to lose a whopping 30kgs to make the squad for Birmingham 2022.

With the long list decided a year ago, Tulika was not even considered for selection as she could ''hardly move''.

The competition here is not as stiff as the Asian Games, her next main target, but the almost six-foot-tall athlete had to work extremely hard on her fitness to compete in the +78kg category. ''When the probables were decided a year ago, she was not among the players picked. She brought her weight down to 85kg from 115kg to get into shape. She weighs about 89-90kg at the moment. ''There is still work to be done as judo at the Asian level is much tougher compared to CWG,'' said coach Jiwan Sharma, who is here with the Indian judo contingent, in a chat with PTI.

Tulika otherwise trains with coach Yashpal Solanki at the SAI center in Bhopal and after the medal ceremony on Wednesday, dedicated her silver to her coach and mother who is a cop in Delhi. Her father died when she was two.

''I did not come here for silver. Who knows what happens the next time I am competing in CWG? I have to change the color of the medal. I can't be satisfied with this performance.

''I committed two fouls for not attacking and tried to cover it and it did not work out,'' said Tulika who was inconsolable after the loss.

She led for the majority of the fight before Scotland's Sarah Adlington pushed the Indian to the floor on her back to complete a successful ippon move.

The Indian judokas had gone to Spain for training ahead of CWG and had they got more exposure trips, Tulika feels the outcome could have been different. She recalled the troubles she had to endure to make the Indian team.

''There were lots of problems in me getting here but then SAI intervened. If I had got more training camps the result would have been better,'' she said.

Tulika took up judo way back in 2006 before taking a break in 2011. Solanki took her under his wing and made her shift to Bhopal.

''I took a break in 2011 and made a comeback and went to Yashpal sir. He turned my game. I was unfit at that time, I am still not fit enough. I was just thinking about the gold. The thought of not winning made me cry after the bout.'' Tulika owes everything to her widowed mother.

''My mom is always there with me. I have a small family, my mom and my younger sister. They both encourage me all the time and are a big reason why I am here today,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022