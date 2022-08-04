Lawn Bowl at CWG: Borgohain fails to make quarterfinals in men's singles
Indias Mridul Borgohain failed to make the mens singles quarterfinals of the lawn bowl event after losing his fifth round match against Jerseys Ross Davis at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.Borgohain suffered a 13-21 loss to Davis.The Indian was 6-5 ahead after the end of round five but then allowed his opponent to make a comeback.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's Mridul Borgohain failed to make the men's singles quarterfinals of the lawn bowl event after losing his fifth round match against Jersey's Ross Davis at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Borgohain suffered a 13-21 loss to Davis.
The Indian was 6-5 ahead after the end of round five but then allowed his opponent to make a comeback. Davis then kept surging ahead and eventually won the tie.
Borgohain had lost his first game to New Zealand's Shannon Mcilroy but went on to win two games on Wednesday. He had defeated Chris Locke of Falkland Islands 21-5 in his second round match before edging out Scotland's Iain McLean 21-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Games-Australian swimmer to miss Commonwealth Games over 'medicine use'
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance partners with DBS Bank India; To offer life insurance solutions to the bank's customers
PM lauds efforts of vaccinators as India crosses 200-cr vaccine doses landmark
PM Modi writes to all vaccinators, lauds their efforts as India crosses 200 crore COVID vaccine doses milestone: Govt officials.
Rising number of children recruited and involved in terrorism-related activities dangerous, worrying trend: India