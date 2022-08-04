Soccer-Portugal's Sanches joins PSG on five-year deal

Paris St Germain have signed Portugal international midfielder Renato Sanches from Lille on a five-year deal, the French Ligue 1 champions said on Thursday. PSG did not disclose the fee but reports in the French media said they had paid Lille 15 million euros ($15.35 million) for the 24-year-old, who has represented Portugal 32 times scoring three goals.

A product of the Benfica youth academy, Sanches made his senior debut during the 2015-16 season with the Lisbon side, helping them to the Portuguese League and League Cup double. He joined German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2016, playing only 53 times for the Bavarian side during a trophy-laden spell. He also had a stint on loan at Swansea City.

A move to Lille followed in 2019 and Sanches won the French league title two years later. ($1 = 0.9770 euros)

