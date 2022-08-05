Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Cardinals to meet Cubs as MLB London Series returns next year

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who make up one of the most storied rivalries in Major League Baseball (MLB), will play a two-game series in London on June 24-25, 2023, the league and its players' union (MLBPA) announced on Thursday. The MLB London Series will mark the return to the London Stadium following the inaugural series that was held in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Games-Peaty says Games loss is the spark to carry him to Paris Olympics

A loss in his signature 100 metre breaststroke race at the Commonwealth Games will haunt Adam Peaty for years but the Englishman said it has also provided the spark he needs to defend his Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. Unbeaten in the event in eight years, Peaty's fourth place in Sunday's final left him and the swim world shocked despite the fact the 27-year-old was returning to competition from a broken foot and only had the cast removed a month ago.

Soccer-Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems

The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes. The season's opener on Friday sees a strengthened Arsenal travelling south of the Thames to take on a Crystal Palace side managed by ex-Gunner Patrick Vieira.

Hockey Canada names former Supreme Court justice to lead governance review

Hockey Canada said on Thursday former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell would lead a governance review into the national governing body amid calls for a change in leadership and expects to hear recommendations by no later than November.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ontario, involving eight members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Games-Australian swimmers not taking eyes off Olympic prize

Australian swimmers were basking in a dominating performance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday but only for a moment as they are keeping their eyes on the big prize -- the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having brought their A Team of Olympic champions and world record holders to Birmingham, the Australians laid siege to the Sandwell Aquatic Centre and won nearly half (65) of the 156 total medals on offer, including 25 of the 52 golds.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Canada event, Murray handed wildcard

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open tune-up event in Canada as he cannot enter the country without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tournament organisers said on Thursday while handing Andy Murray one of four wildcards. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, whose withdrawal was announced a day before the official draw ceremony, has refused to take the vaccine but was included on the entry list for the ATP 1000 hardcourt event in Montreal when it was released in mid-July.

Soccer-LA Galaxy to sign Barca midfielder Puig

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has reached an agreement to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy, both clubs said on Thursday. The LaLiga club will have the right to buy back the 22-year-old and are entitled to 50% of the proceeds from a future sale of the player. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

Reactions after U.S. basketball star Griner sentenced in Russia

Following are reactions after U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced in a Russian court on Thursday to nine years in prison for illegally bringing hashish-infused vape cartridges into the country. She had admitted having the cartridges but called it an honest mistake. GRINER, BEING LED OUT OF COURT IN HANDCUFFS

Young Cuban ballplayers dream of U.S. major leagues

Cuban 8-year-old Kevin Kindelan, a hot-handed shortstop for a Central Havana junior league baseball team and teammate and first baseman Leoni Venego, 7, both dream of stardom. Kindelan says he wants to play for Cuba’s national baseball club, but Venego, recovering his composure after a big swing and a miss during a recent practice session, admits he’s set his sights on a bigger prize.

Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in prison, White House calls for her release

A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)