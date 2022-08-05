Left Menu

Prez lauds Sreeshankar for bringing India's first-ever long jump medal in CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his path-breaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.Sreeshankar clinched the silver in mens long jump event on Thursday.Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at CommonweathGames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 08:52 IST
Prez lauds Sreeshankar for bringing India's first-ever long jump medal in CWG
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his path-breaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.

Sreeshankar clinched the silver in men's long jump event on Thursday.

''Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at #CommonweathGames. Your long leap has brought India's first ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth,'' Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022