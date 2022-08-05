Prez lauds Sreeshankar for bringing India's first-ever long jump medal in CWG
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded Murali Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his path-breaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.Sreeshankar clinched the silver in mens long jump event on Thursday.Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at CommonweathGames.
Sreeshankar clinched the silver in men's long jump event on Thursday.
''Congratulations to Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at #CommonweathGames. Your long leap has brought India's first ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth,'' Murmu tweeted.
