Left Menu

We are an evolving team, says Indian women's coach Powar

It is a marquee event and we want to use whatever we have in our arsenal.We felt Taniya could be a game changer as far as wicket-keeping is concerned as we are playing with quality bowlers and she has been very good and I think keeping aspect becomes different when we pick her, said Powar.India are just a win away from assuring a medal and Powar said the women are inspired by long jumper Murali Sreeshankars silver-winning display.It gave us goose-bumps.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:46 IST
We are an evolving team, says Indian women's coach Powar
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

''We are an evolving team,'' said Indian women's cricket side's head coach Ramesh Powar, hinting that different combinations could be seen in the coming matches at the Commonwealth Games.

India defeated Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semifinals of the Birmingham Games.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was promoted to number three, played a vital 56-run knock.

''We are an evolving team and processes and plans will change. We are trying to get the best out of them,'' Powar said on the eve of India's semifinal against England.

''We felt Jemi is ready for this as she has been playing in England for a while. We thought we will take a chance on her,'' he added. India also brought in Taniya Bhatia in place of Yastika Bhatia, who fearured in the playing XI in the matches against Sri Lanka recently.

''When you come into a marquee event, you are ready with the players and all 15 are available. It's not a bilateral where you are trying out a player and see what she can do it. It is a marquee event and we want to use whatever we have in our arsenal.

''We felt Taniya could be a game changer as far as wicket-keeping is concerned as we are playing with quality bowlers and she has been very good and I think keeping aspect becomes different when we pick her,'' said Powar.

India are just a win away from assuring a medal and Powar said the women are inspired by long jumper Murali Sreeshankar's silver-winning display.

''It gave us goose-bumps. We were watching our long jumper win silver, that boy was trying so hard. Our job is to go out there and try as hard as he did, he was an inspiration to us,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022