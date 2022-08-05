Bhullar adds 67 in second round, lies ninth in Indonesia Open

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar added another fine round of 5-under-67 following a 68 the first day to get to 9-under 135 at the half stage here at the Indonesia Open.

Bhullar, a two-time champion of the Indonesia Open, had six birdies against one bogey and was Tied-9th after the second day.

Three other Indians, Shiv Kapur (70-68), Rashid Khan (68-70) and M Dharma (70-68) were T-19th at 6-under 138.

Among other Indian participants, Honey Baisoya played a brilliant 7-under 65 to make up for his first round 76 to join Veer Ahlawat (70-71) in T-43rd.

Others included Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-71), Karandeep Kochhar (71-71) and Udayan Mane (72 and 2-under through 13) were also likely to make the cut.

Kshitij Naved Kaul, S Chikkarangappa and Khalin Joshi were all 1-under and just outside the cut line but had some holes still to play in the second round tomorrow morning.

SSP Chawrasia (69-77) and Viraj Madappa (74-72), Rahil Gangjee (69-78), Jyoti Randhawa (71-77), Chiragh Kumar (75-75) and Aman Raj (80-74), on the other hand, are sure to miss the cut.

Thailand’s Itthipat Buranatanyarat added a second round five-under-par 67 to his first round 64 to take the lead. He leads the Asian Tour event on 13 under par at Pondok Indah Golf Course, having not dropped a shot in two days and carded 13 birdies.

Korea’s Minkyu Kim, winner of the Kolon Korea Open in June, and American Berry Henson, chasing his first win on Tour in 11 years, both carded 67s to sit two back.

