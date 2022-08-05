CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarter-finals, beats Dumindu Abeywickrama

Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth qualified for the quarter-finals of men's singles at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. In his round of 16 tie, Srikanth defeated Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-9, 21-12.

Srikanth will go up against 54th-ranked Toby Penty in the men's singles quarter-final on August 6. The double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated her opponent from Uganda, Husina Kobugabe, without much trouble as she won the match in straight games with a score of 21-10, 21-9 to book her place in the last eight of the women's singles in Birmingham 2022.

The Indian duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly convincingly won their women's doubles round of 16 match to proceed into the quarter-final. The duo defeated Ganesha Mungrah and Jemimah Leung For Sang 21-2, 21-4 in straight games. (ANI)

