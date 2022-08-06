Left Menu

Soccer-Rampant Bayern obliterate Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-08-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 02:00 IST
Soccer-Rampant Bayern obliterate Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener
  • Country:
  • Germany

Champions Bayern Munich fired five goals past woeful Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on the way to an electric 6-1 victory in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday. The Bavarians put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they look to land an 11th consecutive league crown, and outclassed the Europa League winners, who face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week, with new signing Sadio Mane on target.

Mane, who also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig, was among five different scorers in a scorching first half with Joshua Kimmich's audacious free kick that went in off the post opening their account in the fifth minute. Benjamin Pavard drilled in their second six minutes later just before Eintracht hit the woodwork through Tuta.

But Mane headed home a Serge Gnabry cross in the 29th to make it 3-0 and then sent Thomas Mueller, who also hit the post, through to set up Jamal Musiala for their fourth in the 35th with a simple tap-in and the Eintracht defence in tatters. Gnabry also got onto the scoresheet two minutes before the break, burying any thoughts that Bayern may struggle in attack after the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Eintracht, who will play in the Champions League this season, were livelier after the break as Bayern eased off and they pounced on goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's error outside the box to score through Randal Kolo Muani in the 64th. Musiala, however, wrapped up the scoring when he latched onto Leroy Sane's assist to slot in his second goal of the evening seven minutes from time to complete the rout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

