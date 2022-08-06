President congratulates wrestlers Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal for winning medals at CWG

President Droupadi Murmu has lauded wrestlers Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal for winning laurels in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said their feat has brought great joy and glory to the country.

''Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India,'' Murmu said in a tweet.

Punia won the gold medal in men's 86-kg category on Friday.

''Congratulations to Divya Kakran for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. Your sure-footedness and swiftness led to a delightful victory for India. Our young wrestlers like you are full of promise for the future of Indian sports,'' the president said in another tweet.

Kakran won the bronze medal in women's 68-kg category.

''Another talented young wrestler Mohit Grewal does India proud, winning the bronze medal at #CommonwealthGames. You have overcome many challenges to reach where you are. The nation looks forward to you for bringing many more laurels,'' Murmu said.

Grewal won the bronze medal in men's 125-kg category.

