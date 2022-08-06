Left Menu

CWG 2022: India eyes medal, opts to bat first against England in semifinal

Both teams are heading into the semis after huge wins in their last matches. England crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in their last match whereas India defeated Barbados by 100 runs in their final game

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 15:24 IST
CWG 2022: India eyes medal, opts to bat first against England in semifinal
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver. (Photo- BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the semifinal of the cricket tournament at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Both teams are heading into the semis after huge wins in their last matches. England crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in their last match whereas India defeated Barbados by 100 runs in their final game. India finished at second in Group A while England had a top spot finish in Group B.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "We are going to bat first. It is a fresh track and it is going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It is right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling." England skipper Nat Sciver said at the toss, "I was happy to bowl first anyway. We have been good in adapting. (On Hayley Jensen's swing bowling) It is a skill she's had for 3-4 years. We are on a roll, high on confidence, in our batting and bowling."

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022