CWG 2022: President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Priyanka Goswami for her silver win in women's 10,000 m race walk

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated athlete Priyanka Goswami after she clinched a silver medal for the country in the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Priyanka Goswami clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Priyanka Goswami for winning silver in race walking at #CommonwealthGames. Becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walking you have opened a new chapter of achievements. Your feat will inspire millions, especially our girls," tweeted Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Goswami for her silver win.

"Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India," tweeted PM Modi. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the athlete on her accomplishment.

"India's wins at the Race Walking World Championships earlier this year is still fresh in the memory and with her maiden medal in CWG, Priyanka Goswami has strengthened India's presence in the discipline. Congratulations Priyanka!," tweeted the minister. Coming to Priyanka's event, she clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best. She was always in contention for a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position.

At the top with the gold medal was Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 m, she gained a lead and never looked back. Emily Wamusyi Ngii of Kenya secured the bronze medal. She clocked the timings of 43:50.86, a personal best for her. Another Indian participant Bhawna Jat finished at eighth position with timings of 47:14.13, her best.

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)