Soccer-Bournemouth grab 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Premier League return

Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Saturday following goals from midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Kieffer Moore.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:30 IST
Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Saturday following goals from midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Kieffer Moore. Colombian Lerma put Bournemouth in front in the second minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the box following a corner and smashed it into the back of the net.

Steven Gerrard's Villa dominated possession but they failed to create enough chances as Danny Ings struggled to make an impact against his former club, while new signing Boubacar Kamara's long-range effort in the 65th minute went wide. The visitors were left to rue their dismal defending when an unmarked Moore wrapped up Bournemouth's victory with a towering header in the 80th minute, as he met defender Lloyd Kelly's looping cross from the right.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

