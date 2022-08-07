Sonalben wins bronze in para TT at CWG
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel claimed a bronze medal in women's singles classes 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.
However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, will play her gold medal match against Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in women's singles classes 3-5 later in the day.
Para powerlifter Sudhir had scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra feels no team should be taken lightly in CWG 2022 cricket tournament
Indian men's hockey team departs for Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG: Neeraj-led Indian athletics team primed for best show after Delhi
EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
Jaishankar interacts with Indian Foreign Service officers during training programme