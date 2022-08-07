Rallying-Rovanpera on a charge but Tanak stays ahead in Finland

Hyundai's Ott Tanak will lead Rally Finland into a final day duel with Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera on Sunday. The Estonian, now just four stages away from his third win in the event, ended the penultimate and longest day of the fast gravel rally 8.4 seconds clear of home hero Rovanpera.

"I think the gap is just a bit too big to be honest for the stages that we have tomorrow, which everybody knows well," said Rovanpera. "We still need to bring some points home and second place would already be a good result. Everybody wants us to fight for the win and I want to fight for it too, but I also need to be sensible sometimes."

Toyota's Esapekka Lappi was lying third, 35.2 seconds off the pace after a rock cracked his windscreen, with Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans fourth, a minute and 19.7 seconds adrift after losing time with damaged left rear suspension. Rovanpera, 21, had been fourth overnight but surged through the order with five stage wins, four of them in the afternoon, on a day that started with heavy rain but then dried.

Sunday sees only 43.92km of timed action with bonus points for the final stage. "Yesterday evening, I wouldn't have said that we would still be out front at the end of today, so it's a pleasant surprise that we're still leading," said Tanak.

"The stages tomorrow are not so long, so I guess it is going to be a tight finish. I think everything is possible." Rovanpera leads Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, who was in fifth place on Saturday, by 83 points in the championship after seven of 13 events.

