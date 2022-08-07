Left Menu

Rallying-Tanak fends off Rovanpera to win in Finland for third time

Toyota's runaway world championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finished second with team mate and fellow Finn Esapekka Lappi third despite rolling on the penultimate stage. Tanak, the 2019 world champion, led from Friday morning and clinched victory by 6.8 seconds.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:13 IST
Ott Tanak Image Credit: Wikipedia

Estonian Ott Tanak won Rally Finland for the third time on Sunday and gave Hyundai their first victory on the fast gravel roads. Toyota's runaway world championship leader Kalle Rovanpera finished second with team mate and fellow Finn Esapekka Lappi third despite rolling on the penultimate stage.

Tanak, the 2019 world champion, led from Friday morning and clinched victory by 6.8 seconds. Rovanpera took a maximum five bonus points from the final stage to stretch his championship lead over Tanak, who took two extra points, to 94 after eight of 13 rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

