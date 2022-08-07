Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia beats Vinales to win British GP for Ducati

Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati. "I think this is the best win I ever had," said Bagnaia, who went into MotoGP's break with a win in the Dutch TT in Assen and has now won four times this season.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:39 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia beats Vinales to win British GP for Ducati

Italian Francesco Bagnaia won the British Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday to pick up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break. Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

"I think this is the best win I ever had," said Bagnaia, who went into MotoGP's break with a win in the Dutch TT in Assen and has now won four times this season. Yamaha's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo finished only eighth, after serving a long lap penalty, but increased his championship lead over Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to 22 points after 12 of 20 rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022