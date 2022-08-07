Kerala CM congratulates Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker for C'wealth medals

Left Menu

Congratulations to Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker on winning Gold and Silver respectively in triple jump at the CWG2022.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:07 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, the two Keralites who won gold and silver respectively in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games being held in England.

The two athletes scripted history as this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

''Congratulations to Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker on winning Gold and Silver respectively in triple jump at the #CWG2022. They have made Kerala and India proud with this pioneering feat. Wishing them more success in the future,'' Vijayan said in a tweet.

Paul, who hails from Kolenchery in Ernakulam district, is an Acting Petty Officer Communication (Telegraphy) under the southern naval command here and comes from a humble family background, a senior Naval official told PTI.

''Paul joined the Navy in 2017 and has been participating in many inter-services meets,'' the official said. He lost his mother at a young age and was looked after by his grandmother, the official said.

On the other hand, Aboobacker hails from Kozhikode and is currently with the Air Force. He had won the 2014 national-level triple jump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

