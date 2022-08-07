Left Menu

President Murmu congratulates CWG medal winners

Your podium finish is a matter of joy for Indians, Murmu tweeted.In another tweet, the president congratulated Eldhose Paul for claiming gold and Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at the Games. Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at CommonwealthGames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and boxer Nikhat Zareen among others for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

''Congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning silver in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Your formidable partnership has earned you prominence. Indians feel proud of you,'' the president tweeted.

The Indian duo won the silver for the second successive edition in the men's doubles. ''Heartiest congratulations to World Champion Nikhat Zareen for winning gold in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You have dominated the bouts, much to the delight of fellow Indians. Your gold medal means Tiranga flying high at Birmingham. You have become an icon, specially for girls,'' Murmu said in another tweet.

Zareen won the Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title.

''Congratulations to Annu Rani for winning bronze in javelin throw at #CommonwealthGames. You have opened new horizons by becoming first Indian woman to qualify for this game in World Championships. Your medal is an inspiration for all Indians, especially women,'' the president said.

Annu Rani scripted history by becoming the first Indian female javelin thrower to win the bronze medal.

''Congratulations to Sandeep Kumar for winning bronze in 10000m race walk at #CommonwealthGames. You put up your best performance and made our country proud. Your podium finish is a matter of joy for Indians,'' Murmu tweeted.

In another tweet, the president congratulated Eldhose Paul for claiming gold and Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at the Games. ''History created! Heartiest congratulations to Eldhose Paul for claiming gold & Abdulla Aboobacker for winning silver in triple jump at #CommonwealthGames. It was splendid to see our country's domination, both finalists being from India. This rare feat will be cherished for long,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

