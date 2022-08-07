Left Menu

Tennis-Azarenka withdraws from Toronto Open due to visa rejection

I love to play in Canada with great fans and a place I made many friends over the years," Azarenka said. The Belarussian added that she will be playing in Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later in August.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:18 IST
Tennis-Azarenka withdraws from Toronto Open due to visa rejection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Belarussian Victoria Azarenka will not play in the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto next week after her visa application was rejected, the twice grand slam champion said on Twitter https://twitter.com/vika7/status/1556302134928441345. The 33-year-old, ranked 20th in the world, also missed Wimbledon in June due to a ban on Belarussian players.

The tennis governing bodies have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion of Ukraine, but individual players from the two countries are allowed to compete as neutrals. "It's very sad to miss one of my favorite tournaments. I love to play in Canada with great fans and a place I made many friends over the years," Azarenka said.

The Belarussian added that she will be playing in Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati later in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022