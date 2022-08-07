Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sign Brazilian keeper Neto on free transfer

AFC Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Sunday. “To be able to attract a player of Neto’s calibre is very pleasing," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said. "He has vast experience at the very top level of the game, so I’m sure he will be a huge asset for us.”

AFC Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 33-year-old, who left Barcelona following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a 12-month contract with Bournemouth.

Neto will be Bournemouth's fourth signing this summer after Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier. “To be able to attract a player of Neto’s calibre is very pleasing," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"He has vast experience at the very top level of the game, so I’m sure he will be a huge asset for us.”

