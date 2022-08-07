Soccer-Bournemouth sign Brazilian keeper Neto on free transfer
AFC Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 33-year-old, who left Barcelona following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a 12-month contract with Bournemouth.
