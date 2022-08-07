Left Menu

Soccer-Haaland double earns Man City 2-0 victory at West Ham

Manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma and new signing Gianluca Scamacca just before the hour mark in an attempt to change West Ham's fortunes but Haaland doubled City's lead minutes after and the visitors comfortably saw out the win.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:59 IST
Soccer-Haaland double earns Man City 2-0 victory at West Ham
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut with a double as the champions began their title defence with a clinical 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's City were awarded a penalty after 36 minutes when Haaland charged past the West Ham defence to latch onto a through ball and take it around Alphonse Areola before being fouled by the substitute goalkeeper.

The Norwegian striker stepped up to convert the spot kick, his cool finish sending Areola the wrong way to give City a deserved lead after an utterly dominant first half in which West Ham were rarely able to venture from their own box. City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne then defended a series of crosses before slipping through a delightful pin-point pass to Haaland, who timed his run to perfection and slotted home with a fine left-footed finish in the 65th minute.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio had headed wide in the opening stages and De Bruyne easily cleared Jarrod Bowen's free-kick just before halftime, but the hosts struggled to make their mark on the game in a largely toothless attacking display. Manager David Moyes brought on Said Benrahma and new signing Gianluca Scamacca just before the hour mark in an attempt to change West Ham's fortunes but Haaland doubled City's lead minutes after and the visitors comfortably saw out the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022