Left Menu

India beat WI by 88 runs in 5th T20I

The next best batter was Shamarh Brooks who made 13.Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav got three apiece.Brief Scores India 188 for 7 in 20 overs Shreyas Iyer 64 Odean Smith 333.West Indies 100 all out in 15.4 overs Shimron Hetmyer 56 Ravi Bishnoi 416, Axar Patel 315, Kuldeep Yadav 312.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:38 IST
India beat WI by 88 runs in 5th T20I
  • Country:
  • United States

India beat West Indies by 88 runs in the inconsequential fifth T20 International to win series 4-1 here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India posted 188 for seven with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with a 40-ball 64. Deepak Hooda scored 38.

Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 3/33.

Chasing 189 to win, West Indies were all out for 100 runs in 15.4 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer was the highest scorer for West Indies with 56 but none of his colleagues supported him. The next best batter was Shamarh Brooks who made 13.

Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav got three apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 188 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 64; Odean Smith 3/33).

West Indies: 100 all out in 15.4 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 56; Ravi Bishnoi 4/16, Axar Patel 3/15, Kuldeep Yadav 3/12).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022