India beat WI by 88 runs in 5th T20I

India beat West Indies by 88 runs in the inconsequential fifth T20 International to win series 4-1 here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India posted 188 for seven with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with a 40-ball 64. Deepak Hooda scored 38.

Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 3/33.

Chasing 189 to win, West Indies were all out for 100 runs in 15.4 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer was the highest scorer for West Indies with 56 but none of his colleagues supported him. The next best batter was Shamarh Brooks who made 13.

Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav got three apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 188 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 64; Odean Smith 3/33).

West Indies: 100 all out in 15.4 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 56; Ravi Bishnoi 4/16, Axar Patel 3/15, Kuldeep Yadav 3/12).

