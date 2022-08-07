Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

I cannot say whether it will happen." BAYERN GOALS Bayern Munich have scored 11 goals in their two competitive matches so far since the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. They crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the Bundesliga opener on Friday after thumping RB Leipzig 5-3 in the German Super Cup last week.

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend WERNER RETURN?

Timo Werner could make a return to RB Leipzig after struggling at Chelsea since joining them two years ago. While German media reported that a deal was close, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said nothing had been decided.

"He is certainly an interesting player," Mintzlaff said, adding there had been no deal for any new player at the moment. "We are busy with that but not more or less. I cannot say whether it will happen."

BAYERN GOALS Bayern Munich have scored 11 goals in their two competitive matches so far since the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

They crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the Bundesliga opener on Friday after thumping RB Leipzig 5-3 in the German Super Cup last week. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has said more players will be responsible for scoring this season and Bayern had five different scorers in their win over Frankfurt.

MODESTE TRANSFER Borussia Dortmund are close to finding a replacement for new signing Sebastien Haller, ruled out with a malignant tumour that requires chemotherapy, after a verbal agreement with Cologne's Anthony Modeste.

The 34-year-old Modeste did not feature in Cologne's 3-1 win over Schalke 04 on Sunday and will undergo a medical check at Dortmund in the coming days.

