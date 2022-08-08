Left Menu

Soccer-Lack of self belief cost Man Utd, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said a lack of self belief cost his side on Sunday as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener. "If there was an available striker, I would have played him," Ten Hag said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 09:49 IST
Soccer-Lack of self belief cost Man Utd, says Ten Hag
Representative Image

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said a lack of self belief cost his side on Sunday as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener. Brighton's Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half before an Alexis Mac Allister own goal gave United a glimmer of hope in the 68th minute, but Brighton held on for their first ever win at Old Trafford.

"I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us," Ten Hag told reporters. "We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team.

"We came back in the second half and we had to believe on the pitch and that was good to see. They have to deal with those setbacks and give themselves belief because they are really good players." Ten Hag defended his decision to start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, saying the Portugal international was not ready to play a full match after skipping United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Christian Eriksen was instead deployed as a 'false nine', with Ronaldo coming on in the 53rd minute. "If there was an available striker, I would have played him," Ten Hag said. "Ronaldo is now maybe for 10 days in team training and too short for 90 minutes, so that is the reason we didn't start him.

"We considered Marcus Rashford as a striker but he had a really good season on the left side and he had two really good chances, but the typical nine wasn't available today." United next faces Brentford in the league on Aug. 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022