Cricket-India's Pandya open to full-time captaincy role

India have used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it was an encouraging sign for the team. "I know it's very exciting to create so many leaders around the team ...

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:33 IST
Hardik Pandya Image Credit: Twitter(@hardikpandya7)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he is open to assuming the captaincy on a full-time basis after leading the side to a comprehensive victory in the final match of their Twenty20 series against West Indies. India, who rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, cruised to an 88-run win on the back of a superb performance by their spinners in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday to a complete a 4-1 series win.

Pandya said it was a "very special feeling" to captain India and when asked whether he was keen on the role in the future, the 28-year-old added: "Yeah, why not? "If given a chance, I'll be more than happy to do it. But for now, we have a World Cup coming, it's about getting better as a team."

Pandya is no stranger to leadership roles, captaining the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in their debut season. He also led India in the 2-0 T20 series win against Ireland in June. India have used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it was an encouraging sign for the team.

"I know it's very exciting to create so many leaders around the team ... and you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well," Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports.

