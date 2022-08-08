Left Menu

Soccer-Everton's Godfrey out for three months after surgery for leg fracture

Godfrey suffered the injury on Saturday as he made a last-ditch recovery tackle following a poor pass and the 24-year-old was taken off the pitch and straight to a hospital. "Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained," Everton said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:17 IST
Soccer-Everton's Godfrey out for three months after surgery for leg fracture
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is likely to be sidelined for about three months after having surgery on the right leg he fractured in the 1-0 defeat by Chelsea at the weekend, the Premier League side said on Monday. Godfrey suffered the injury on Saturday as he made a last-ditch recovery tackle following a poor pass and the 24-year-old was taken off the pitch and straight to a hospital.

"Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained," Everton said. "The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to be out for around three months."

Everton said defender Yerry Mina suffered an ankle ligament injury in the second half of the game and will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem. The Merseyside club, who are without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for up to six weeks, travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
3
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022