Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

PTI | London | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:58 IST
Andrej Martin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. He has a career record of 27-38 and lost in qualifying rounds at each Grand Slam singles tournament this year.

The ITIA said he is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

