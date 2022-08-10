Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds sign Spanish keeper Robles on free transfer

Leeds United have signed Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window and will compete with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson for goalkeeping duties in Jesse Marsch's squad.

Updated: 10-08-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 01:49 IST
Leeds United have signed Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 32-year-old, who left Spanish side Real Betis following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

"There are very good fans here and a very good squad as well and I think this is a good option for me to keep growing," Robles said. Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window and will compete with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson for goalkeeping duties in Jesse Marsch's squad.

