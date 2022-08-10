Left Menu

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

Other seeded players to advance were No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 17 Gael Monfils of France.Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 4 in a match that was suspended by rain on Monday.Also, American Tommy Paul beat Canadas Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the No. 15 seed, posted a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canadian wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau.Spains Pablo Carreno Busta surprised 11th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2.

PTI | Montreal | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:25 IST
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

Australia's Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open, beating Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open in Washington, where he ended a three-year title drought by winning his seventh career tour-level singles championship. That victory follows a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the event's defending champion who received a first-round bye as a top seed, is scheduled to face Kyrgios on Wednesday.

In other first-round action, British wild-card Andy Murray, who was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 41 straight weeks in 2016, couldn't find that old magic against 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz of San Diego, falling 6-1, 6-3.

Marin Cilic, the No. 13 seed, defeated fellow Croatian Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2. Other seeded players to advance were No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 17 Gael Monfils of France.

Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a match that was suspended by rain on Monday.

Also, American Tommy Paul beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the No. 15 seed, posted a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canadian wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta surprised 11th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2. Marin Cilic, the No. 13 seed, advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over fellow Croatian Borna Coric.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022