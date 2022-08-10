Suarez'' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana
Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas.
Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Gabriel Baralhas completed the scoring in first-half stoppage time.
Suarez went on as a substitute in the second half and had few opportunities to score. He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas. His contract runs through December, which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.
Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana at the World Cup.
