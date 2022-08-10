Left Menu

Suarez'' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 10-08-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 09:25 IST
Suarez'' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Gabriel Baralhas completed the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Suarez went on as a substitute in the second half and had few opportunities to score. He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas. His contract runs through December, which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana at the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022