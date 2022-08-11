Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales

Demand for tickets to witness tennis great Serena Williams in action at the U.S. Open spiked in the 24 hours following her announcement that she would retire after the hardcourt major in New York, ticket retailer StubHub told Reuters. "We typically see demand spike on StubHub when a player announces their retirement, and this is especially the case when it's Serena Williams, arguably one of the greatest players to set foot on the tennis court," spokesman Adam Budelli said.

Alleged victim sues Trevor Bauer, claims sexual battery

he woman who accused suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault a year ago is suing him for sexual battery. The Southern California woman filed suit Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the latest legal salvo between the two parties. The lawsuit is a counterclaim to a suit Bauer filed against her and her attorney in April, contending they defamed him.

Tennis-Nadal confirms he will compete at Cincinnati

Rafa Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will compete at next week's Cincinnati Open after being forced to withdraw from the ongoing Canadian Open due to an abdominal injury. The world number three opted out of the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal with the same strain that has limited his service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.

Golf-McIlroy says court ruling means playoffs can go on without 'sideshow'

Rory McIlroy welcomed Tuesday's court decision that prevented three players suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf from competing in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs, saying that the competition can now go ahead without unecessary distractions. A U.S. District Court Judge on Tuesday denied Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford's request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that would have allowed them to compete in the playoffs, which kick off Thursday in Memphis.

Athletics-Unstoppable Fraser-Pryce seals 100m win in Monaco Diamond League

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched the track with the fastest time over 100 metres this year at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, winning the race in 10.62 seconds to comfortably beat Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou. Fresh from a fifth world title in Eugene, Oregon last month, Fraser-Pryce had produced blistering performances to clock 10.66 at the Silesia Diamond League event on Saturday and 10.67 at the Hungarian Grand Prix two days later.

Deshaun Watson to start Browns' first preseason game

Deshaun Watson will make his first start in a Cleveland uniform on Friday when the Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener. The Browns said Wednesday in a brief post on their website that most of their starters will play Friday in Jacksonville. Watson, 26, was the only player mentioned by name.

Tennis-Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era

Serena Williams' decision to bow out has left tennis staring at the beginning of the end of the sport's golden era, a dreaded but inevitable prospect that has long been on the horizon. The American, who will turn 41 next month, said that the countdown has begun for her to quit playing and devote more time to her family and business.

Soccer-Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy. A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Tennis-Gauff survives Rybakina scare, Swiatek cruises past Tomljanovic

American Coco Gauff outlasted Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(3) in a marathon second round clash at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, while world number one Iga Swiatek sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-2. The 18-year-old French Open finalist cruised through the first set with four aces, breaking Rybakina in the seventh game, and appeared to have the match firmly in hand.

Tennis-U.S. Open to hold humanitarian aid effort for Ukraine

The U.S. Open will host a tournament-long campaign to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday, with a goal of raising $2 million in relief. The effort will kick off August 24 with an exhibition event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, with 22-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal, world number one Iga Swiatek and John McEnroe among the headliners.

