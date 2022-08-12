Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios produces another showstopper to down compatriot de Minaur

Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, a day after stunning the world number one Daniil Medvedev. The fiery Wimbledon finalist has been playing the best tennis of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down in Montreal, where he won the first four games of the opening set in which de Minaur won scarcely more than half of his first-serve points.

Golf-Australia will not block LIV players from competing at home

Australian golfers who sign up with the Saudi-backed LIV Series will still be welcome to play in home events, the country's Tour boss said, amid reports British Open winner Cameron Smith has already agreed to join the breakaway circuit. The Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, two of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia calendar, are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, which moved to block some players from its tournaments in June after they played a LIV event.

Basketball-NBA to retire pioneer Russell's jersey throughout league

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will retire the number 6 jersey worn by Boston Celtics great and civil rights icon Bill Russell, who died late last month, the league said on Thursday. An 11-time NBA champion and the league's first Black coach, Russell is the first player to have his number retired across all teams in the NBA.

MLB roundup: Dodgers win season-high 10th straight game

Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins. Trea Turner and Will Smith also had RBI hits as the Dodgers improved to 13-4 in interleague play this season. Los Angeles also improved to 32-5 since June 29 while pushing their major-league-best record to 77-33.

Tennis-Swiatek upset by Haddad Maia in Canadian Open last 16

Polish world number one Iga Swiatek was stunned by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a 6-4 3-6 7-5 defeat at the Canadian Open on Thursday, while Jessica Pegula beat holder Camila Giorgi to join Coco Gauff and Simona Halep in the quarter-finals. In the opening set of their last-16 clash, Swiatek struck a double-fault to hand the unseeded Haddad Maia a 3-2 lead and the Brazilian leaned on her powerful serve and groundstrokes to close out the frame without facing a break point.

Golf-McIlroy says court ruling means playoffs can go on without 'sideshow'

Rory McIlroy welcomed Tuesday's court decision that prevented three players suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf from competing in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs, saying that the competition can now go ahead without unecessary distractions. A U.S. District Court Judge on Tuesday denied Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford's request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that would have allowed them to compete in the playoffs, which kick off Thursday in Memphis.

Tennis-Zverev targets Davis Cup and hopes to play in U.S Open

Alexander Zverev expects to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but said on Thursday there was a real chance of returning earlier at the U.S Open. The 25-year-old world number two has had surgery after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal but hopes he might be ready for this year's final Grand Slam. [

Soccer-Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy. A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Soccer-Qatar to kick off World Cup as finals brought forward by one day

This year's World Cup in Qatar will start a day earlier than originally scheduled with the opening ceremony now taking place before the host nation kick off the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 against Ecuador, world governing body FIFA said on Thursday. The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Nov. 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two matches - Senegal v Netherlands and England v Iran - being held before the ceremony.

Soccer-Chelsea tailor-made for me, says Sterling

Raheem Sterling said his new club Chelsea feel "tailor-made" for him due to the progress they have made under manager Thomas Tuchel and because going there gives him the chance to reconnect with his London roots. The England forward, 27, joined from Premier League champions Manchester City last month, becoming Chelsea's first signing under new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

