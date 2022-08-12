Left Menu

Soccer-Defoe returns to Tottenham in academy role



Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as a member of the academy coaching staff, the Premier League side announced on Friday. The 39-year-old scored 143 goals in 363 appearances for Spurs across two spells between 2004 and 2014.

"(Defoe) will work closely alongside our existing coaching team to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the Under-17 to Under-21 age categories," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/august/jermain-defoe-returns. Capped 57 times by England, Defoe also had spells at Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth, and Rangers before retiring from the sport in March. He briefly held the role of player-coach under Steven Gerrard at the Scottish club.

Spurs, who beat Southampton in their league opener, travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

