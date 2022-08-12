Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool will only sign the 'right' players despite injuries, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but that he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:15 IST
Soccer-Liverpool will only sign the 'right' players despite injuries, says Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that a mounting injury list at the club was a concern but that he would not splurge in the transfer market just for the sake of strengthening his squad. Liverpool, who were held to a disappointing draw by promoted Fulham on the opening weekend, has been hit with injuries to several key players, including Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

"We have injuries, that's how it is. It is a question of how long will the players be out," Klopp told reporters ahead of Monday's home fixture against Crystal Palace. "There are different solutions for it. One of them is the transfer market. That only makes sense if we can bring in the right player - the right player, not a player. In some cases, it is not possible, in other cases extremely difficult."

Tsimikas will return to training later on Friday while Keita is expected to be back on Monday. Thiago, a crucial figure in central midfield, is likely to be out for four to six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Fulham. "All the other solutions are inside the squad... if we had the right solution (in the transfer market) then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn," said Klopp.

The absences offer an opportunity for young midfielder Harvey Elliott, who signed a new long-term contract at Anfield on Thursday. "He is a fantastic boy and a super player. He had a good pre-season and is always in contention to start... of course, he is (in my plans)," added Klopp.

The German bemoaned his side's slow start against Fulham and said they needed to be switched on from the outset against Palace, who fell to a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal in their opener. "It could be a warning sign, for sure. It felt like a loss and that's how it felt when we left the stadium," said Klopp. "Having a slow start does not mean you will do it again but it is a sign so use it as information and go from there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022