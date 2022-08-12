Sports News Roundup: Graham Gano's FG lifts Giants over Patriots; Kyrgios produces another showstopper to down compatriot de Minaur and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios produces another showstopper to down compatriot de Minaur

Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, a day after stunning world number one Daniil Medvedev. The fiery Wimbledon finalist has been playing the best tennis of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down in Montreal, where he won the first four games of the opening set in which de Minaur won scarcely more than half of his first-serve points.

NFL preseason roundup: Graham Gano's FG lifts Giants over Patriots

Graham Gano made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New York Giants over the New England Patriots 23-21 on Thursday night in a preseason game in Foxborough, Mass. New England had taken a 21-20 advantage with 4:51 left to play in the fourth after quarterback Bailey Zappe connected with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 20-yard touchdown. But the Giants responded with vengeance, putting together an 11-play, 69-yard drive to get well within field-goal range for Gano.

Athletics-Men's world champion Tola withdraws from London Marathon

Ethiopia's men's world champion Tamirat Tola said on Friday he had pulled out of October's London Marathon due to muscle fatigue. Tola won gold in Eugene, Oregon, last month in a championship record time of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.

Soccer-Judge approves $24 million settlement between USWNT players, U.S. Soccer

A federal judge in California has preliminarily approved a $24 million settlement between the U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer in a years-long dispute over equal pay for female athletes. U.S. Central District of California Judge Gary Klausner granted a motion to approve the landmark settlement filed by the players on Thursday and scheduled a hearing on Dec. 5 when he is expected to give final approval to the settlement.

MLB roundup: Cubs defeat Reds in Field of Dreams game

Nick Madrigal singled three times and drove in a run, and starter Drew Smyly tossed five shutout innings to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the second annual Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Smyly (5-6) struck out a season-high nine batters in working out of jams in each of the first three innings. Rowan Wick pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save in nine chances.

Tennis-Andreescu feels in 'great place' in climb back to the top

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu feels she is on the right track to finding her way back to the top echelons of the sport again after struggling with injuries and mental health issues in the past two years. In 2019, Andreescu won in Indian Wells and the Canadian Open at home before going on to lift her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Soccer-Chelsea hoping to sign 'top personalities' to bolster squad

Chelsea are aiming to strengthen their squad before the Premier League's transfer window closes with a central defender and a striker the priority, but they will not resort to panic buying, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the close season before signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but the Senegal international suffered from cramps and was withdrawn early in their 1-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Soccer-Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for UEFA's 2021-22 men's player of the year award after topping a 15-player shortlist, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.

Boxing-Fury announces retirement days after making Chisora challenge

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday he is to "walk away" from boxing, two days after insisting he would make a comeback to the sport to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said in April, after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley stadium, that he had promised his wife he would retire, before then declaring his interest in fighting Anthony Joshua in England provided the bout was free to watch and attend.

Soccer-Qatar to kick off World Cup as finals brought forward by one day

This year's World Cup in Qatar will start a day earlier than originally scheduled with the opening ceremony now taking place before the host nation kick off the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 against Ecuador, world governing body FIFA said on Thursday. The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Nov. 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two matches - Senegal v Netherlands and England v Iran - being held before the ceremony.

