Left Menu

Soccer players'' cars set on fire after loss in Argentina

Cars owned by players from the Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 13-08-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 09:20 IST
Soccer players'' cars set on fire after loss in Argentina

Cars owned by players from the Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of Mar del Plata, 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Buenos Aires. The cars were in the club's training ground parking lot.

Aldosivi players, who face growing risk of relegation in Argentine's top-flight division, had left their cars at the parking lot before they traveled to regional Mendoza for the match.

Aldosivi is in the 27th and second-last place in the Argentinian championship with eight points after 13 rounds.

“I never experienced anything like this,'' Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva said at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, where players landed before taking their bus to Mar del Plata. “We can't get used to things like this.” Five cars that belonged to players and coaching staffer Leandro Somoza were set ablaze, the city's fire department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022