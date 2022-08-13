Left Menu

PTI | Carnoustie | Updated: 13-08-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 13:26 IST
Avani Prashanth loses in pre-quarter of R&A Amateur Champs

Indian teenager Avani Prashanth's run at the R&A Girls' Amateur championships came to an end as she lost her pre-quarter-final round at Carnoustie.

The 15-year-old, who finished 14th in stroke play to qualify for the matchplay, won her first two matches and then lost in the third.

Avani lost 4 & 2 to England's Rachel Gourley in a match where the Indian had an off day and made a few mistakes. Yet, as she said, it was a great experience playing one of the toughest courses in the world.

She will play the World Team Championship next in Paris.

Thailand's Eila Galitsky impressed to reach the quarter-finals of the Amateur championships.

For the first time, the match play stages of the Girls' and Boys' Amateur are being played simultaneously at one venue over the renowned Angus links.

On a cooler and windier day at last year’s AIG Women's Open venue, conditions were trickier but it proved no hindrance to Galitsky. Experiencing links golf for the first time this week, the 15-year-old was victorious against Maggie Whitehead from England to progress to the last-eight of the Girls’ Amateur.

Four English players have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Girls’ Amateur Championship.

Paula Martin Sampedro, Amelia Wan continued her form with a 4&2 win over another Spaniard, Julia Sanchez Morales.

Lottie Woad, winner of the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters this year, battled to a 2 & 1 win against Paula Balanzategui Garcia, also from Spain. Rachel Gourley and Ellise Rymer are the other two English players in the last-eight and they face each other Sunday morning.

