Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula E title goes down to Sunday's finale in Seoul

New Zealander Evans won Saturday's first race of the double-header for Jaguar, after seizing the lead into the first corner from third on the grid, with Belgian Vandoorne fifth at Seoul's Olympic Stadium. The first E-Prix held in the South Korean capital ended behind the safety car after a late crash involving Mahindra's Alexander Sims.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:46 IST
Motor racing-Formula E title goes down to Sunday's finale in Seoul
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

The all-electric Formula E championship will be decided in Sunday's final race of the season in Seoul with Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne 21 points clear of sole remaining rival Mitch Evans. New Zealander Evans won Saturday's first race of the double-header for Jaguar, after seizing the lead into the first corner from third on the grid, with Belgian Vandoorne fifth at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.

The first E-Prix held in the South Korean capital ended behind the safety car after a late crash involving Mahindra's Alexander Sims. Former McLaren Formula One driver Vandoorne now has 195 points to Evans' 174 with Mercedes also leading the teams' standings.

Vandoorne will be champion if he finishes at least seventh on Sunday. DS Techeetah's double champion Jean-Eric Vergne and Venturi's Edoardo Mortara dropped out of mathematical title contention in a race that started on a damp and slippery track and was red-flagged after an early eight-car pileup.

Outgoing champion Nyck de Vries was one of those involved, escaping unhurt after his Mercedes was trapped under the Nissan of Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi. "This morning was tricky. We didn't quite have the pace but the rain came at the right time and I qualified up front," said Evans after his fourth win of the season.

"The race was really hard to manage, the conditions changed all the time ... this is what we needed, we'll go to tomorrow and keep fighting," added the Jaguar driver, who has managed back-to-back victories before. British driver Oliver Rowland finished second on Saturday for Mahindra, after starting on pole, with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi third for Venturi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022