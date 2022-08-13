Pretoria Capitals sign Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius for CSA T20 League

Pretoria Capitals on Saturday announced that they have signed the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius for the inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's T20 League. Parth Jindal, owner of Pretoria Capitals said, ''Anrich Nortje has been an integral part of the growth and success of Delhi Capitals. So when we decided to expand our cricketing footprint to his country, he was always going to be an automatic choice for us. ''I believe Anrich will bring to Pretoria Capitals the same kind of fiery performances and off-field calmness we've seen him display at DC.'' Nortje, who has donned the South African colours since 2019, has played 30 games for DC over three seasons, with 43 wickets to his name. The 27-year-old Pretorius, on the other hand, has taken over 50 domestic T20 wickets and is yet to make his international debut.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league in South Africa will comprise six franchises and a world-class lineup of domestic and international cricketers. The tournament will be played in January-February next year.

