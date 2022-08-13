Left Menu

Cricket-Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has returned as captain of Bangladesh's Twenty20 team for the Asia Cup and World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Saturday, putting to rest speculation over the all-rounder's future due to his ties with a betting company.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 19:48 IST
Cricket-Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Shakib Al Hasan has returned as captain of Bangladesh's Twenty20 team for the Asia Cup and World Cup, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Saturday, putting to rest speculation over the all-rounder's future due to his ties with a betting company. Shakib, 35, was reportedly told by the BCB this week to choose between playing for the national team or keeping his endorsement deal with a betting site. He terminated his contract with the company on Thursday.

The BCB also named a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup that gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 27, with batsman Sabbir Rahman and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim both returning to the fold. The selectors also included Nurul Hasan despite a fractured finger. The wicketkeeper led the T20 side in Zimbabwe last month before being ruled out of the series, which Bangladesh lost 2-1, due to the injury.

Bangladesh play a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan leading up to the World Cup in Australia, which starts on Oct. 16. Asia Cup squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022