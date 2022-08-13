Left Menu

Soccer-Villa's Gerrard outfoxes Lampard in first managerial clash

That's the reality of Premier League football, you can't make those mistakes and give the ball away when you're open, we got punished for that." The defeat was Everton's second in their opening two games of the season and they face newcomers Nottingham Forrest next Saturday at Goodison Park, while Villa travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 20:20 IST
Soccer-Villa's Gerrard outfoxes Lampard in first managerial clash
"I'm really pleased with our level of performance, I believed that if we found that level there would be a different outcome from last week," Gerrard told the BBC. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard got the better of his former England team mate Frank Lampard, now in charge at Everton, as his side won 2-1 when the two faced each other as managers for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams fell to opening day defeats last weekend, but Gerrard's side turned their fortunes around at the expense of the visitors under Lampard, his former midfield rival when they played for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

"I'm really pleased with our level of performance, I believed that if we found that level there would be a different outcome from last week," Gerrard told the BBC. "We looked a different team today. It was tough conditions for both sets of players, but they were excellent in terms of the game plan. We really wanted to make it about their back three, and both goals have come off that."

Villa's Ollie Watkins managed to stretch the Everton defence as he created goals for Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia and, despite a late own goal by former Everton player Lucas Digne, Villa stood firm to claim the three points. "I thought we should have got a draw at the end of the game, we had two or three good chances late on. When we were set defensively and organised, I didn't think they gave us huge problems," a disappointed Lampard told BT Sport.

"When we gave the ball away, a couple of transitions, they scored two goals. That's the reality of Premier League football, you can't make those mistakes and give the ball away when you're open, we got punished for that." The defeat was Everton's second in their opening two games of the season and they face newcomers Nottingham Forrest next Saturday at Goodison Park, while Villa travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022