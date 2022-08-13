Soccer-Southampton recover to secure 2-2 draw against Leeds

Southampton duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United's Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with two fine strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints' heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

Leeds dominated the ball in the early exchanges but it was Southampton who looked the more threatening, with Stuart Armstrong and debutant Armel Bella-Kotchap coming close. The visitors were dealt a blow in the 28th minute when striker Patrick Bamford, who missed a chunk of last season due to injury, made way for Daniel James and the Welshman almost had a dream introduction as he forced Gavin Bazunu into a fine save.

Leeds made Southampton pay for a sloppy start to the second half when Rodrigo turned in Jack Harrison's cross from the left in the 46th minute with a clever finish before adding another on the hour with a header from close range. Aribo pulled one back in the 72nd minute when he finished off a slick team move before Walker-Peters completed the comeback with a low powerful shot past Illan Meslier.

