Left Menu

Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic misses penalty in Wolves stalemate

Decordova-Reid had Fulham's first chance after 20 minutes but his header from Andreas Pereira's corner was cleared off the line by Wolves captain Ruben Neves. A poor mix-up between Rodak and defender Tosin Adarabioyo gifted Neto a golden chance but the winger could not convert.

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 13-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 21:41 IST
Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic misses penalty in Wolves stalemate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will have to wait for their first Premier League win of the season after playing out a goalless draw on Saturday as Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty for Fulham was saved by Jose Sa. The visitors were awarded a spot-kick with 20 minutes remaining after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid but Wolves goalkeeper Sa saved Mitrovic's effort to earn the hosts a point at Molineux.

Wolves made a lively start and caught Fulham on the break twice in the early stages. The visitors had goalkeeper Marek Rodak to thank for denying Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan from tight angles. Decordova-Reid had Fulham's first chance after 20 minutes but his header from Andreas Pereira's corner was cleared off the line by Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

A poor mix-up between Rodak and defender Tosin Adarabioyo gifted Neto a golden chance but the winger could not convert. The ball fell to Daniel Podence, who struck it across goal in another huge let-off for Fulham. New Wolves signing Goncalo Guedes replaced Hwang just before the hour while Adama Traore came on for Neto after 78 minutes as manager Bruno Lage's side looked to push for a winner but Hwang's early attempt remained their only shot on target in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022