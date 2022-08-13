Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic misses penalty in Wolves stalemate

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will have to wait for their first Premier League win of the season after playing out a goalless draw on Saturday as Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty for Fulham was saved by Jose Sa. The visitors were awarded a spot-kick with 20 minutes remaining after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid but Wolves goalkeeper Sa saved Mitrovic's effort to earn the hosts a point at Molineux.

Wolves made a lively start and caught Fulham on the break twice in the early stages. The visitors had goalkeeper Marek Rodak to thank for denying Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan from tight angles. Decordova-Reid had Fulham's first chance after 20 minutes but his header from Andreas Pereira's corner was cleared off the line by Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

A poor mix-up between Rodak and defender Tosin Adarabioyo gifted Neto a golden chance but the winger could not convert. The ball fell to Daniel Podence, who struck it across goal in another huge let-off for Fulham. New Wolves signing Goncalo Guedes replaced Hwang just before the hour while Adama Traore came on for Neto after 78 minutes as manager Bruno Lage's side looked to push for a winner but Hwang's early attempt remained their only shot on target in the match.

