Tennis-Halep downs Pegula to reach Canadian Open final

Simona Halep overcame some shaky serving to beat American Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Canadian Open final in Toronto, where she will face either Karolina Pliskova or Beatriz Haddad Maia for the title on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 01:27 IST
Simona Halep Image Credit: ANI

Simona Halep overcame some shaky serving to beat American Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Canadian Open final in Toronto, where she will face either Karolina Pliskova or Beatriz Haddad Maia for the title on Sunday. Pegula put pressure on Halep's serve at the outset of the match and wrapped up the 35-minute first set with an ace.

But a loose service game early in the second set, capped by a unforced backhand error, gave the Romanian two-time Grand Slam champion a 3-1 lead as frustration began to mount in her less experienced opponent. Halep broke at love for a 3-2 lead in the third set and hung on to claim her 37th victory of the year despite producing 10 double faults and putting less than 60% of her first serves into play.

Big-serving Czech Pliskova and unseeded Brazilian Haddad Maia play their semifinal later on Saturday.

