Rugby-Seven-try Argentina stun depleted Australia with big win

Argentina scored twice in the first six minutes and feasted off the Wallabies’ lack of experience to run in seven tries in their biggest ever victory over Australia and their largest in the southern hemisphere competition. Wingers Juan Imhoff and Emiliano Boffelli, centre Jeronimo de la Fuente, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and replacement flyhalf Tomas Albornoz also crossed for the Pumas, who took advantage of Australian errors in ruthless fashion.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 02:53 IST
Prop Thomas Gallo scored two tries as Argentina produced a sparkling attacking display to smash depleted Australia 48-17 in their Rugby Championship clash in San Juan on Saturday. Argentina scored twice in the first six minutes and feasted off the Wallabies’ lack of experience to run in seven tries in their biggest ever victory over Australia and their largest in the southern hemisphere competition.

Wingers Juan Imhoff and Emiliano Boffelli, centre Jeronimo de la Fuente, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez and replacement flyhalf Tomas Albornoz also crossed for the Pumas, who took advantage of Australian errors in ruthless fashion. The Wallabies scored tries through captain James Slipper and centre Len Ikitau, but bar a brief spell in the opening half never really threatened the hosts as the absence of several leading players due to injury and personal reasons took its toll.

