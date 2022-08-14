Cricket-South Africa seamer Olivier out of England test series

Left Menu

The first test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday. South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match test series against England after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up defeat to the England Lions this week. "Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle," team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

South Africa will not call up a replacement despite fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada being in a race to recover from an ankle problem. Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman are the other seamers in the squad. The first test starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.

