Aditi gets past second cut, makes it to final round at ISPS Handa
Aditi Ashok was the lone Indian to get past the second cut at the ISPS Handa World Invitational here.
The 24-year-old from Bengaluru closed birdie-birdie after starting from the 10th to card 71 which helped her get past another cut applied after 54 holes.
She was Tied-34th.
There have been two cuts, the first after 36 holes, at which point Tvesa Malik exited, while after 54 holes Diksha Dagar (73-72-76) missed the second cut as only Top-35 and ties moved ahead for the final round.
Amanda Doherty carded a third round of 72 (-1) to maintain a one-shot lead. The LPGA Tour rookie got off to a slower start at Galgorm with a bogey on the third followed by a birdie on the fourth, before a double bogey on the fifth.
However, the 24-year-old soon got into her groove rolling in three birdies around the turn on holes eight, 10 and 12.
Although Doherty dropped another shot on 14, a birdie on the last meant the American reached 12-under-par to keep her one-shot lead with one round remaining.
England's Georgia Hall and Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien sit one shot behind the leader on 11-under-par after 54 holes.
Three players are in a share of fourth place on 10-under-par, including 2022 Race to Costa del Sol leader Maja Stark, who fired a round of 69 (-4).
Stark is joined by American Allisen Corpuz as well as Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen, who won the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol, and shot a round of level par on day three.
Sweden's Linn Grant is in seventh place on nine-under-par, while England's Liz Young fired the joint-best round of the day –- a six-under 67 –- to be in T8 with South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj qualifies for final of men's 100 m backstroke
COVID-scare in Indian women's hockey team camp as Navjot in isolation
CWG 2022: Indian women's table tennis team registers third straight win, defeats Guyana 3-0
Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 63, rises to 8th at Hero Open
Mumbai police hunt for two suspected 'Bangladeshi terrorists' carrying Indian passports